Imphal: The Manipur government has announced plans to construct a new guest house near the Khongsang railway station in the Noneh district of the state.

The guest house is expected to be completed by December 2023, when the Jiribam to Imphal railway project is scheduled to be finished.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday, who said that the guest house would be set up to facilitate visitors to the area.

The guest house will provide much-needed accommodation for visitors, and it will also help to boost the local economy.

Chief Minister Biren also urged the Zeliangrong Naga people, civil society organizations, and Joint Tribe Council to take the initiative in developing the state at a fast pace. He also sought support from the people in restoring peace and tranquillity in the State.

The guest house is a welcome development for the Khongsang area, which is expected to see an increase in visitors once the railway project is completed, said locals.