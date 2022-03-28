Chairman of the TIPRA Motha party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma – has reiterated that an alliance with the BJP is not possible until the time his party’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand is not recognised by the saffron party.

Debbarma accused the BJP in Tripura of trying to portray the TIPRA’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand as unconstitutional.

He said that there can be no alliance between the BJP and TIPRA until the saffron party gives a written assurance that the ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand would be recognised.

Notably, a clash broke out between the supporters and workers of the BJP and TIPRA Motha on Sunday evening at Mandwai in West Tripura district.

Also read: Tripura: BJP office ransacked, furniture reduced to ashes

A BJP party office was ransacked and valuable furniture and documents were burnt to ashes by some unknown miscreants at Mandwai market in West Tripura district on Sunday after a clash broke out between the supporters of ruling BJP and Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha.

The incident took place during a joining programme of the BJP, which was organized at Khai Rai village council area that falls under the limits of Jirania police station.

“Miscreants first tried to disrupt the joining programme but the attempts were foiled. On their way back, a gang of miscreants stormed inside the Mandal office located at Mandwai bazaar,” said police.