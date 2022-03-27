AGARTALA: A local Mandal office of Bharatiya Janata Party was ransacked and valuable furniture and documents had been burnt to ashes after being dragged onto the main road at Mandwai under West Tripura district on Sunday.

Local BJP supporters have pointed accusing fingers at TIPRA motha.

Sources said the problem started centring a joining programme of the BJP organized at Khai Rai village council area that falls under the limits of Jirania police station.

“Miscreants first tried to disrupt the joining programme but the attempts were foiled. On their way back, a gang of miscreants stormed inside the Mandal office located at Mandwai bazaar”, said police.

SDPO Jirania Himadri Prasad Das said, “the joining programme passed off peacefully but the party office in the main market came under attack. A case is being registered with the local police station.”

BJP sources said the party organized a joining programme. A total of 56 voters of 25 families joined the saffron party in the event leaving TIPRA motha.

The rise of BJP drove the motha workers desperate and these attacks are proof of their frustration, alleged BJP leaders.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident so far but security deployment has been increased to get hold of the situation.