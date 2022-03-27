Islamabad: Imran Khan will address a public rally in the capital Islamabad Sunday evening and it has been a rumour that he has planned to quit at a gathering scheduled here.

The opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government on March 8.

Many lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is Imran Khan’s own party, have come out in the open against him.

With this going on, Imran Khan has also lost another ally just before the no-confidence motion.

Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti announced his separation from the government, saying that he will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the country’s PM.

Bugti was Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

He reportedly resigned following a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is soon to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

It may be mentioned that at least 50 ministers have gone “missing” as the no-confidence motion inches closer.

The Pakistani National Assembly has 342 members and PTI led formed the government with the support of 179 members.

Imran Khan’s PTI has 155 members.

