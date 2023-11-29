AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) stationed in Tripura has successfully intercepted and neutralized illegal drug activities, seizing and obliterating contraband valued at over Rs 20 crore, and detaining 38 drug peddlers from January to November this year.

Through a series of updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, the BSF Tripura Frontier underscored its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the borders and outlined its achievements in combating illicit activities.

The posts revealed that the BSF’s persistent efforts in 2023 resulted in the confiscation of 1,99,502 bottles of Phensydyl and Eskuff syrup, totalling Rs 3.67 crore in value.

Furthermore, they successfully apprehended 15 drug peddlers, comprising both Indian and Bangladeshi nationals.

Highlighting their dedication to combating drug smuggling, the posts detailed the seizure of 15,640 kg of Ganja worth Rs 9.5 crore, along with the arrest of 23 Indian and Bangladeshi drug peddlers since January 1, 2023.

“BSF is actively contributing to the creation of a Drug-Free India by upholding the rule of law. In pursuit of this objective, BSF Tripura, in collaboration with Tripura Police and the Forest Department, eradicated 3,93,000 Ganja saplings valued at Rs 3.93 crore through various joint operations this year,” stated the posts.

Beyond its primary border protection role, the BSF has undertaken impactful Civic Action programs throughout the year.

“From providing essential amenities to facilitating cultural exchanges, BSF is fostering harmony and ensuring progress in border areas,” the posts concluded.