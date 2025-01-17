Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has foiled several infiltration attempts and seized contraband worth Rs 30 lakh in a series of operations.

BSF troops on Friday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including two transgender individuals and one male, from the Dharmanagar border area under North district.

The apprehended individuals are residents of Gaibandha and Sunamganj districts in Bangladesh.

In a separate incident, three Indian nationals were detained along with a truck loaded with Biri by troops of BOP Mike under Unakoti district.

Furthermore, in the intervening night of 16 and 17 January, BSF troops successfully thwarted multiple attempts of smuggling and infiltration using non-lethal strategies.

This resulted in the rescue of seven cattle, the seizure of large quantities of ganja, and other contraband worth Rs 30 lakh.

In another incident, on the intervening night of 14 and 15 January, a Bangladeshi smuggler sustained pellet injuries from BSF firing with non-lethal weapons in the area of BOP N C Nagar under Sepahijala district.

This occurred when a group of armed smugglers attempted to attack BSF troops on duty and forcibly smuggle goods.