AGARTALA: Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Tripura on Wednesday night.

Amit Shah will flag off Rath Yatras on Thursday, which will mark the beginning of the poll campaign of the BJP for the assembly elections in Tripura.

Briefing the media on Wednesday evening, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha said that union home minister Amit Shah will flag off two Rath Yatras as part of BJP’s poll campaign on Thursday.

While, one rath yatra will start from Dharmanagar in North district, the other will begin at Sabroom in South district of Tripura.

“Union home minister Amit Shah will reach Agartala tonight. We are all ready to welcome him. Tomorrow he will flag off the Rath Yatra at Dharmanagar and will address a mass gathering there,” said Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

“After that he will have lunch at the residence of one BJP karyakarta. From there we will go to Sabroom in South district to flag off another Rath Yatra,” said Tripura CM.

He said that prior to the 2018 assembly elections, Amit Shah had visited in Tripura as the national president of the BJP.

It was because of him that, the Tripura CM said, the BJP formed government in the state in 2018.

“2023 election is coming. BJP and its government have been working for people. All karyakartas are ready to welcome him. Tomorrow from Sabroom he will come to Agartala and will leave for Delhi,” said Dr Saha.

He said that the present BJP government in Tripura is working on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our government is a transparent government. We have increased the social pension. We are also working for overall development,” the Tripura CM claimed.

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the rath yatra will continue till January 12 and will be concluded by national president JP Nadda.

“The rath yatras will cover all the 60 assembly constituencies. More leaders from outside the state will arrive. Leaders like Locket Chatterjee, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Subhendu Adhikari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Mithun Chakraborty, Kiren Rijuju and other leaders will be arriving,” he added.