AGARTALA: 259 candidates are in fray in Tripura for the assembly elections in the state after 32 candidates withdrew their candidature on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Tripura chief electoral officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said that for the forthcoming assembly election, 310 nomination papers were submitted among this 19 nomination papers were rejected.

“We have rejected 19 nomination papers as they had no proposal papers of 10 people, they didn’t deposit security money and based on other issues. 291 candidates were left and today 32 candidates withdrew nomination. After all the procedure 259 candidates are now in fray,” the Tripura CEO said.

“In 2018 the number was 297,” he added.

Also read: Tripura: Tipra Motha launches crowdfund for assembly elections

The final list comprises 28 candidates from Trinamool Congress (TMC), 55 from BJP, 1 from CPI, 43 from CPI-M, 13 from Congress, 6 from IPFT, 42 of Tipra Motha, one each of TSP, RSP, CPI-ML and AIFB, 2 of TPP, 7 of other unrecognized party while 58 are independent.

He further informed that from 13 from CPI-M, 3 from Congress, 3 from Tipra Motha and rest are independent, who withdrew their candidature.

The process of ballot paper distribution will start from Friday (February 3), while process of postal ballot vote will be started from next week.

He further informed that the number of polling stations in Tripura also increased from 3328 to 3337.

Gitte further informed that the commission is providing security to the candidates based on threat perception.

So far 185 licensed arms were deposited soon after Model Code of Conduct came into force in Tripura.