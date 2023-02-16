AGARTALA: Amidst tight security across Tripura, the elections to 60 assembly seats in the state began at 7 am on Thursday morning.

Till 9 in the morning on Thursday, 13.92 percent voter turnout was recorded.

An official from chief electoral office of Tripura said that in Tripura assembly elections 2023, all 3337 polling stations have more than one polling agent from political parties.

“This is unprecedented. Polling started in all 60 assembly constituencies at 7 am and till 9 am the voter turnout was 13.92 percent. EVMs, which were not functioning properly were replaced expeditiously by the engineers. Long queues are seen in all polling stations early in the morning,” said the official.

The official further said that all 3337 polling stations are covered by web casting and micro observers for transparency in polling process.

The live streaming is monitored at the level of returning officers, district magistrates and election commission.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: BJP will secure absolute majority, says CM Manik Saha

“Voter enthusiasm among in Tripura assembly elections is indication of peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state for conduct of polls under the aegis of election commission of India. Adequate security forces made available to install sense of confidence among the voters of Tripura,” said the official.

In this election around 310 was nominated candidates and among them around 19 nominations was rejected and around 32 nominations were withdrawn while 259 candidates are in fray.

Among this 259 candidates 28 are from TMC, 55 from BJP, 13 from Congress, 6 from IPFT, TIPRA fielded 42 candidates, 43 from CPI-M, 1 each from CPI, CPI-ML, AIFB, TSP, RSP, 7 from other unrecognized party and 58 others from Independent party.

In this election as many as 28 lakh 13 thousand voters would exercise their franchise in around 3337 polling stations across Tripura.

This time around 80,000 new voters were enrolled in the final electoral rolls of Tripura who will cast their vote.

In this election around 11, 000 women enrolled their name this time.

Apart from these 77 numbers of transgender will cast their vote which was earlier around 46.