Agartala: Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Thursday urged the state’s Bengali community to remember the persecution they faced leading to their mass migration from Bangladesh, cautioning that unchecked illegal immigration now poses an impending “existential crisis” for Tripura’s original inhabitants.

Speaking at a party gathering in Sabroom, Debbarma underscored the historical context of migration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The Bengalis of Tripura should not forget the suffering endured in Bangladesh. No one migrates without compelling reasons. The targeted persecution led to multiple waves of migration from the neighbouring country,” he stated.

He further cited the potential consequences of unabated influx and asserted, “If we continue to allow Bangladeshi illegal immigrants to enter our state unabated, all of us will undoubtedly face an existential crisis in the near future.”

Following the address, Tipra Motha organized a mass deputation, submitting a demand draft to the administration for the detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Debbarma branded Tipra Motha as the sole political entity consistently raising critical issues in the state, vowing to continue their fight for the people of Tripura regardless of their position in power.

“I am a Minister, yet I am present here at a protest. I will not remain a minister forever, but I will reside in this state permanently. To protect Tripura, we must take a firm stand and wage a battle against illegal immigration. Illegal immigrants will overrun our state, and we, the law-abiding original citizens, will lose all rights over our own land,” he affirmed.

He also urged the state to adopt a strict stance against illegal immigrants. “They (illegal immigrants) do not deserve our kindness. Once identified, the citizens, police, and law enforcement agencies should treat them in a manner that makes them reconsider crossing our borders ever again. The treatment they receive here should be a lifelong lesson,” Debbarma asserted.

He also linked various economic woes, such as soaring land prices, inflation, and rural distress, directly to the burden of illegal immigration on Tripura’s economy.