Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday recalled the crucial role played by the Gobinda Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The hospital provided critical medical care to thousands of injured Muktijoddhas (liberation warriors) during the conflict.

“The GBP Hospital emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of injured Muktijoddhas who fought bravely in the 1971 Liberation War,” said Chief Minister Saha at the foundation day ceremony of the GBP Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC).

“The dedicated doctors, many of whom are now senior citizens, saved countless lives during that tumultuous period,” he said.

Saha also highlighted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina‘s recognition of GBP Hospital’s contributions to the liberation war. “Sheikh Hasina holds a special affection for Tripura, which served as a crucial base for the Muktijoddhas in their fight against the Pakistani Army,” he added.

Underlining the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities in Tripura, Saha mentioned the recent establishment of a dental college and a nursing college.

He also noted the expansion of AGMC’s MBBS and PG courses and the addition of seven new super speciality departments at GBP Hospital.

Addressing healthcare coverage gaps, Saha announced the Mukhya Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana, a state-level medical insurance scheme modeled after the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat).

“Families not covered under Ayushman Bharat will receive medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh per year. An allocation of Rs 69 crore has been made for this initiative in the current budget,” Saha said.

The Mukhya Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana aims to provide medical insurance to approximately 4.75 lakh families in Tripura, including government employees, who are currently not covered under Ayushman Bharat.