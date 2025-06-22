Agartala: Concerned authorities have flagged serious safety concerns near Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) International Airport, Agartala, in Tripura, following an Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meeting held recently at the airport.

Key issues include unauthorized tall structures, meat shops attracting birds, and security concerns near the Bangladesh border.

A senior administrative official confirmed that several buildings around the airport have violated prescribed height limits. “These structures pose a potential risk to flight operations. Notices will be served to the concerned property owners,” the official said.

Additionally, several meat shops in the vicinity have been identified as contributors to frequent bird activity near the runway. Bird strikes, often triggered by waste runoff from these establishments, are a growing threat to aircraft during take-off and landing.

The committee has proposed the creation of a 10-kilometre bird-free buffer zone around the airport. Measures will include strict waste management, relocation of meat shops, and maintaining cleanliness to prevent bird congregation.

Another concern raised during the meeting relates to miscreants across the Bangladesh border, located just 30 to 70 metres from the airport in some areas, allegedly aiming laser lights at approaching aircraft. While flight operations remain unaffected due to automated systems, the distraction is a serious concern for pilots, especially during night landings.

The safety review comes in the wake of a recent aircraft accident in Ahmedabad, prompting heightened vigilance across Indian airports. Local authorities have assured that corrective steps will be taken promptly to mitigate risks and maintain safe flight operations.