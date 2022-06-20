AGARTALA: All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday lashed out at Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and called him a “remote controlled” Chief Minister.

Banerjee also warned the voters from falling prey to the BJP’s ploy.

“CM Dr Manik Saha, is undoubtedly, a respected person in his field and society but it does not mean he will be able to bring a change in terror stricken Tripura. He is, after all, a powerless Chief Minister remotely controlled by his bosses sitting in the national capital,” said Banerjee.

He also appealed to the voters to refrain from voting for other opposition parties.

Slamming Dr Saha for having no control over the party, Banerjee said, “He does not have the control over his party. He says that there will be no violence but we see Trinamool Congress supporters, candidates being attacked in broad daylight at Agartala, Surma and other poll-bound areas’ ‘.

He said, if the anti-BJP votes get divided between Trinamool, Congress, TIPRA, CPI-M and other opposition parties BJP is certainly making a comeback.

“For instance, the BJP gets a minority mandate of 40 percent votes consolidated in one hand and all other political parties get their share from the 60 percent mandate against the BJP. Here the BJP emerges as the biggest gainer, I am appealing to the electorates of Tripura not to waste their votes by voting for other available options rather than Trinamool,” he said.

He also reminded the people how Trinamool Congress stood solid besides its supporters during the Urban Body polls.