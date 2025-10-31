Agartala: Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday said Tripura has made significant progress in renewable energy generation despite financial and geographical constraints, producing 48.25 MW of green energy so far.

The state has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 MW of clean energy generation by 2030, he said.

Speaking at a regional conference of power ministers, Nath said the state has been working to reduce dependence on conventional gas-based power generation, which has become increasingly expensive due to depleting gas reserves and rising international prices.

“Renewable energy is the only sustainable solution for smaller states like Tripura,” he said.

Highlighting key initiatives, Nath said the state government has installed over 15,000 solar street lights in 1,112 rural markets and 30,000 solar street lights in rural streets and public spaces.

Additionally, 126 solar high mast lights have been installed across the state.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, 6,400 solar pumps are operational, irrigating 12,602 acres of land, while another 454 pumps have been installed to provide clean drinking water.

He said 289 remote hamlets, previously inaccessible to conventional power grids due to geographical challenges, have been electrified through solar micro-grid projects.

Also Read: Tripura: NHIDCL, Railways urged to build elephant underpasses to curb man-animal conflict

Solar-based water purifiers have also been set up in 20 slum areas, supplying 45,000 litres of clean water daily.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, 16,951 consumers have registered for rooftop solar installations, and panels have already been fitted in 1,186 households. Nath said implementation has faced some hurdles due to the unavailability of DCR solar modules, but the state cabinet is expected to approve a subsidy to address this issue soon.



The minister urged the Union government to reintroduce a subsidy scheme for off-grid solar connections and to enhance the Centre’s share of subsidies up to 90 per cent for high-investment projects. He also sought financial assistance to establish a solar equipment testing and maintenance facility in the state.

Tripura was awarded as the best-performing state in the North East for implementing the PM-KUSUM scheme, Nath added.