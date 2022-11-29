Agartala: As many as 14 girl students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tripura’s Khowai district collapsed during the annual sports event of the school on Monday.

According to reports, the girl students collapsed after they were taking part in 600m and 200m races in the school at Ramchandraghat in Khowai district.

Sources said the students were rushed to Khowai District Hospital immediately.

However, the school authorities remained tight-lipped about the incident.

Initially, the teachers of the schools present in the hospital prevented the media from clicking photos of the students.

The guardians of the students alleged that the girls were taken ill after the school authorities forced them to take part in the races in the scorching heat.

The doctors at Khowai District Hospital said the students collapsed due to exhaustion.

“The condition of the students is stable,” said a doctor.

The parents of the students have demanded an investigation into the incident.