AGRATALA: 10,323 school teachers in Tripura, who were ‘terminated’ from their jobs following a decision of the Tripura high court in 2014, have announced that they will re-join their duties from August 12.

The teachers announced that they will report to their respective schools claiming that the Tripura high court order didn’t meant their sacking en masse.

They said that it was rather misinterpreted by a group of officers.

Briefing the media in Agartala, Biswajit Banik, a teacher among the 10, 323, alleged that they had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, where it was mentioned that they were not sacked as per the Tripura high court order.

The Tripura high court had terminated the jobs of those, whose services were challenged by a group of deprived aspirants.

“We will re-join in our respective schools from August 12,” Banik said.

He added: “Through an RTI in Supreme Court we got to know that we didn’t lose our jobs, neither the government sacked us. In the RTI response it was mentioned that we were not the party of the case, hence en masse losing of service is not valid,” Banik claimed.

“From the very first day, when the Tripura high court passed the order, a group of bureaucrats and some vested interests have been misguiding the cabinet and the whole administration,” he alleged.

“The Supreme Court response clearly stated that only whose recruitment were challenged and subsequently made party in the case, they lost the job but not all,” Banik said.

He further added, “We have been trying to hold a dialogue with Tripura director of education. But she is not allowing us. So, the only option we have is to submit the apex court’s clarification to our school principals, which we shall do.”