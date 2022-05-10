AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress has made significant gains in the recently concluded urban local body polls of Tripura by outshining the Left in selected areas, and is now working hard to make its mark in the forthcoming assembly elections.

And, if everything falls in the right direction, Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting Tripura at the end of this month or in the first week of next month, Tripura Pradesh President of TMC Subal Bhowmik said.

According to TMC sources, Banerjee is scheduled to visit Assam to inaugurate the state party headquarters and he may visit Tripura at the end of his Assam tour but things are not final yet.

“We have been tirelessly working to prepare a solid pitch for our party. After the formation of the full-fledged state committee, our next task is to constitute committees at district and block levels and gradually expand the organizational base to the level of the booth. Not a single party worker is sitting idle”, said Bhowmik.

According to Bhowmik, Banerjee’s Tripura tour is not finalized yet but if he does not come this month, he will be arriving early next month.

“We have conducted separate meetings of our youth wing, and state committee and a meeting of the women wing is scheduled on May 13. We are trying to stand beside the people who are being tormented by the BJP. Public outreach programmes and organizational meetings in different booths are also being held at regular intervals”, said Bhowmik adding that soon the party would inaugurate its state headquarters at Agartala city.