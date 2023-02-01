Agartala: A host of Trinamool Congress stars campaigners including prominent Trinamool Congress leaders will be arriving in the poll-bound Tripura for campaigning.

All India Trinamool Congress announced the names of star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday.

In this context, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress tweeted, “New era of development is coming to Tripura following @MamataOfficial’s ideology. Several top leaders of TMC are going to campaign in Tripura with a message of change ahead of the assembly elections”.

All India Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are going to arrive in the state on February 6 and 7 for the upcoming assembly elections.

West Bengal Trinamool Congress president Subrata Bakshi along with senior Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Sudip Banerjee will be campaigning in Tripura.

A total of 37 star campaigners, including Lok Sabha MP Mahua Maitra, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, Mimi Chakraborty, Mayor of Kolkata and Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim, are coming to embolden and support the All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the upcoming assembly elections along with prominent leaders of West Bengal.

On the other hand, All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson and minister Shashi Panja are also arriving.

Besides, campaigners include Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress in-charge Rajib Banerjee, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress President and Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress Election Committee Chairman Pijush Kanti Biswas, All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress Election Committee Co-Chairman Ashish Lal Singh will be also there in the campaign.

West Bengal Youth Trinamool Congress President Sayani Ghosh, West Bengal State Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya, West Bengal Trinamool Student Council Vice President Sudeep Raha and other leaders of the Youth Trinamool Congress are coming to Tripura to promote the youth society of Tripura.

Besides, the campaign features, Lok Sabha MP and actor Deepak Adhikari (Dev), MLA and actor Soham Chakraborty, MLA and famous singer Aditi Munshi, actress Sayantika Bandyopadhyay, actress June Mallya and other actors and actresses are coming to campaign for the assembly elections.