AGARTALA: Former Tripura BJP MLA Dr Atul Debbarma, who tendered his resignation from his post and filed nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Tripura assembly election, narrowly escaped from a deadly attack on Tuesday.

Atul Debbarma came under attack while returning from the office of Teliamura sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Khowai district of Tripura.

Dr Atul Debbarma, who was an MLA from Krishnapur assembly constituency in Khowai district of Tripura, was denied ticket by the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

However, Atul Debbarma filed nomination to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura as an independent candidate.

The attack on Debbarma took place after he came out from the office of Teliamura sub-divisional magistrate after the completion of scrutiny of his nomination paper.

“I went to the Teliamura SDM office for security. And when I came out of the office after two hours and took my car for my home, around 15 unidentified persons obstructed my vehicle and started vandalizing my vehicle. But my driver successfully escaped from the clutches of this mob. Later they started pelting stones on my vehicle,” he said.

Atul further said that he had prior information that he might come under attack and informed the Tripura police to arrange security.