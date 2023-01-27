Agartala: TIPRA Motha has decided to contest alone as the Central government has reportedly failed to give any written assurance of the ‘constitutional solution’ of TIPRA Motha.

Chairman of TIPRA Motha Padyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has said that there will be no alliance until and unless the government of India doesn’t give assurance in writing of their demand which is ‘Greater Tipraland’, till then there would be no alliance.

“There were many speculations that were circulating in media in last three days that TIPRA to go in the alliance. But I said earlier and today also I am saying that there will be no alliance until and unless the government of India doesn’t give assurance in writing of our constitutional solution, till then there would be no alliance”, said Pradyot.

Also Read: 60 more villages to be included in BTR, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He claimed that many people will not believe him but since 1977 many tribal regional political parties went to Delhi and came up with some agreements before the election and after the election, they deprived the indigenous people of the state.

“There will no compromise with our demand ‘Greater Tipraland’. We went to Delhi and listened to them carefully. But they didn’t give us anything in writing. I want to tell my Tipra Motha warriors that there will be no alliance in this election. Today we are finalizing our candidate list and there will no alliance. I will contest to defeat them who are against our demand. This will be the last fight”, said Pradyot.

Debbarma further said, “No alliance – my heart does not agree and so I have made my decision that I cannot accept New Delhi’s offer! Jitega toh jitega harega toh harega but one last fight to karke rahega ! I can’t betray our cause and our people.”