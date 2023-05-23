AGARTALA: Sumit Paul from Agartala in Tripura has cracked the UPSC CSE 2022-23 exam.

Sumit Paul secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 627 in the exam.

Notably, who hails from Agartala in Tripura had cleared the UPSC exam earlier also.

In 2021, Sumit Paul had secured an AIR of 530.

The union public service commission (UPSC) declared final results of the UPSC CSE 2022 UPSC CSE exam on Tuesday (May 23) afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that the top four spots were grabbed by girls.

Moreover, there are as many as six girls in the top 10 list of successful candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the civil services main examination 2022 can now check and download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore has bagged all India rank (AIR) – 1 in the exam.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

These candidates have been recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (iii) Indian Police Service (IPS) (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, and the success of the candidates in this exam is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The candidates who clear this exam are selected for serving the nation in various capacities and are responsible for shaping the policies and programs of the country.