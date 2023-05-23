Agartala: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura revealed that Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism.

This announcement followed a meeting between Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, state officials, and Sourav Ganguly at the latter’s residence in Calcutta, where they discussed the proposal.

Chief Minister Saha personally spoke to Sourav Ganguly on the phone and expressed his confidence that the involvement of the cricket legend in promotional campaigns would significantly boost the state’s tourism sector.

In a Facebook post, Saha expressed his immense pride in Ganguly’s acceptance of the proposal, emphasizing his status as the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

On Facebook, Minister Sushanta wrote, “To promote Tripura tourism before the whole world it needs a lot of promotion and proper branding and for that, we need a popular brand ambassador who is known all over the world.”

“Who could be a more popular personality than our beloved dada Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, to promote Tripura’s tourism to the world? As a part of this plan I met former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Behala of West Bengal to have a courtesy meeting with him as well as an important meeting to discuss various issues related to this matter”, he said.

The minister further said that during the meeting they discussed various issues related to the development of tourism in Tripura in a constructive long discussion in a very cordial atmosphere.