AGARTALA: With COVID-19 curbs still imposed in Tripura, the state is gearing up to celebrate Saraswati Puja in a low-key manner.

All schools, educational institutes, coaching centres and other institutes of professional studies are likely to worship the “goddess of knowledge” amid less fervour.

Since all festivals have economic implications, the pre-Puja market in Tripura is expected to be dull, especially for the idol makers.

“Sales are down. Big size idols that really help us make some money are not in demand. Most of the customers are buying small idols. Even the coveted institutions that are known for celebrating Saraswati Puja in a big way, are also choosing small idols,” said Uttam Chakraborty, a notable idol maker in Agartala city.

According to Chakraborty, if such a market situation persists, it would be difficult for him to pay wages to his co-workers.

He also demanded the Tripura government to come up with relief package in the form of special loan without interest or low interest for idol makers in the state.

Ratan Rudra Paul, another idol maker from Agartala, said that the state government’s decision to revise the night curfew timing has helped the idol makers “to some extent”.

“Due to revised timing, we at least have some time to display the idols. Puja is slated to be held on February 5 and this is the right time for arrangements. Sales may not come at par with what was in the pre-pandemic scenario but, orders have started to pour in from various schools of late,” said Paul.