Guwahati: Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday announced that the Union Railway Ministry has approved a new train to run between Agartala and Guwahati, Assam.

MP Biplab stated that the decision follows his demand to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the inconvenience faced by the passengers of both Agartala and Guwahati.

He said that the new train will start from Agartala and stop at Narangi (NNGE) station on the outskirts of Guwahati.

However, the Ministry has not yet released the train’s schedule, Biplab stated.

Biplab asserted that during his meeting with the Railway Minister on April 22 raised demands for the introduction of more express trains and the modernization of services in the state.

He noted that Union Minister communicated about the approval of the new express train through a letter within a month of the demand.

Furthermore, MP Biplab also addressed the need for infrastructure development in the state’s railway communication sector, modernisation of services, double lanes, and extension of the railway line.

Meanwhile, the Northeastern Frontier Railways (NFR) on Saturday successfully conducted a trial run with an electric locomotive between a station in southern Assam and Agartala.

Reports indicate that the NFR has completed a Rs 46 crore electrification project to integrate the state into the national railway grid with the aim of converting from diesel-powered engines to electric locomotives.