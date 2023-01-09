Agartala: Claiming that former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha have changed the face of Tripura, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that people of the country now get rid of CPIM’s “misrule”.

Assam CM Sarma who is also the Convener of NEDA was addressing a BJP’s ‘Jana Viswas Rally’ at Killa under the Amarpur sub-division of Tripura’s Gomati district on Monday evening.

“Earlier when I used to visit Tripura I have seen chaos, clash, procession, rape, murder, and violence. Tripura CM Saha has told me in this area around 80 people were killed during CPIM tenure”, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added, “CM Dr Saha told me in Killa around 80 people were killed during CPIM tenure. Now in Tripura peace and tranquillity is prevailing. Now you will not find any incidents like violence, murder, or rape. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and new CM Dr Saha have changed the face of Tripura completely.”

He also lashed at the CPIM for exploiting the poor and tribal in the state following which their flag turned red.

Announcing that BJP will again form government in 2023, CM Sarma said only BJP can provide rice free of cost.