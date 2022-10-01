AGARTALA: As much as 30 percent of the total cancer cases reported in Tripura in recent times falls in the category of oral cancer, chief minister Dr Manik Saha said.

According to Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha, the situation is alarming as the main reason behind the rise in oral cancer is the use of Tobacco products.

“We have to be more specific in our approach. More and more awareness campaigns should be carried out across the state to make people quit such unhealthy practices,” the Tripura CM said.

The Tripura chief minister was addressing the official launching program of the Mukhyamantri Cancer o Oshonakramok Rog Sanaktakaran o Lokasachetanata Abhijan (MuCEBLA).

The scheme that was launched on Friday shall continue for the next four months and intensive drives will be initiated for identification and screening of people.

Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha also advised the people not to wait for the disease to spread all over the body.

“Whenever there is any symptom go consult a doctor. We see an enormous propensity among people to wait till the minor symptoms take a turn of sickness,” the Tripura CM said.

Tripura chief secretary JK Sinha said, “The doctors have been working wholeheartedly in service of mankind. We have experienced the importance of their role in the society during the pandemic.”

Director ofNational Health Mission (NHM) Tripura Subhashish Das said, “Under this special drive, around 2 lakh people would be screened for cancer and various non-communicable diseases. The scheme will start from October 15 next and it will continue till February 14, 2023.”