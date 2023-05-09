AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has sized a huge cache of contraband items worth Rs 1.04 crores from two different locations in Tripura and arrested one Bangladeshi national.

A press release from BSF informed that on the specific input of the Intelligence officer, Teliamura in Khowai district a Special Operation was launched by an Intelligence officer with a Team of 192 Battalion BSF.

On May 7 at around 6.20 PM, at Ambassa Railway Station in Dhalai district, wherein a thorough search of the coach (positioned last) of train No 07680 going from Demu special via Karimganj to Agartala was carried out.

“During the search, a seizure of approx 204 grams of suspected brown sugar was made from a white colour bag left abandoned by the suspect who managed to slip away taking advantage of other passengers.

“The estimated value of seized brown sugar is approx Rs 1,02,00,000 in the international market.

“BSF is persistently putting efforts to make society, drug-free by enforcing the rule of law and such seizures of drugs is a decisive step in this direction”, the release stated.

Besides the above, vigilant troops of BSF Tripura also seized four kgs ganja, 377 bottles of Phensedyl/Eskuff cough syrup and other contraband items having a collective seizure value of Rs 2,74,999 apprehending an Bangladeshi national in other operations along Indo-Bangladesh international border.

“Vigilant BSF troops deployed on the extreme frontiers of the country in Tripura are effectively guarding the International Border and seizing various contraband items on regular basis from the bordering areas”, it added.