AGARTALA: Nine individuals from Bihar were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) late on Thursday (December 07) night at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura for attempting to smuggle approximately 52 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 5 lakh.

Sanjit Sen, the officer-In-charge of GRP, highlighted that the apprehension occurred during a routine anti-drug drive, where individuals entering the station from the back raised suspicion.

Upon detaining and searching them, the officers discovered the illicit substance in their bags.

The arrested individuals are: Gautam Kumar, Subodh Jadav, Raksha Kumar, Roman Kumar, Kingkar Singh, Brajesh Mandal, Prasanta Kumar, Bodhon Mandal and Suklal Kumar.

They had reportedly collected the ganja from Sidhai Mohanpur from Melaghar in Boxanagar.

Most of the arrested individuals are residents of Bihar.