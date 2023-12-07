Guwahati: According to reports, the salaries of eight police personnel in Tripura’s Sepahijala district have been “held up” for failing to fulfill the target of disposing of cases.

This was confirmed by an official on Thursday.

Five sub-inspectors (SIs) and three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), posted in the Bishalgarh police station, failed to achieve the target of disposing of cases over the last three months, prompting the action, he said.

In an order, Superintendent of Police BJ Reddy said the salaries have “hereby kept as held up for negligence in case disposal and violating the order of the superiors consistently”.

They were given a target of 18 cases but they disposed of only three cases, he said.