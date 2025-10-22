Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports highlighting attacks on journalists in Tripura on September 21.

Acting on these reports, the Commission issued notices to Tripura’s Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, and directed him to submit a detailed report on the incidents within two weeks.

According to the reports, a group of armed miscreants allegedly assaulted a journalist in Hezamara, West Tripura, while he was covering a clothes distribution programme organized by a political party.

The attackers reportedly used sticks and sharp weapons and stole the journalist’s motorcycle during the incident.

On the same day, violence reportedly broke out at the same event, leaving several injured. Among the injured were BJP ST Morcha Vice President Mangal Debbarma, local journalist Kamal Kanti Tripura, and three other BJP workers.

Witnesses alleged that Tipra Motha supporters launched the attack during the programme.

The NHRC’s action reflects growing national concern over the safety and protection of media professionals in the state.