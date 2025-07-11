Agartala: Days after being inducted into the Tripura Cabinet led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Government of Tripura has allocated new departmental responsibilities to Kishor Barman with immediate effect.

The notification was issued on Friday by the General Administration (Confidential and Cabinet) Department of the Tripura Government.

As per the official order issued under the provisions of Rule 5 of the Rules of Executive Business of the Government of Tripura, the Governor, acting on the advice of the Chief Minister, has assigned Kishor Barman the charge of three important departments: Panchayat, Higher Education, and G.A. (Political).

The notification, signed by Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, was also marked for immediate circulation among key government offices, including the Governor’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister’s Office, the Tripura Legislative Assembly, all Cabinet ministers, departmental heads, and the Government Press for publication in an extraordinary issue of the Tripura Gazette.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories have been informed of this ministerial assignment.

This reshuffle is expected to bring renewed focus to the departments under Barman’s charge as the state continues to push forward with its development agenda.