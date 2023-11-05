Agartala: Ashish Kumar Saha, President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, expressed confidence in the fairness of the upcoming Mizoram elections, citing it as an exemplar of true democracy.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhawan, Saha disclosed that he recently led a meeting with the State unit of Unorganised Workers of Congress, where representatives from each district discussed their various demands. The party also strategized on how to address these demands through future protests.

Claiming that the Mizoram election will be free and fair, the PCC chief said, “Yesterday, I returned from Mizoram after overseeing the preparations in Mamit District. Mizoram stands as a shining example of true democracy.”

He added, “The election process will be transparent and unbiased. The people will determine the extent of festoons, flags, and the nature of campaign activities that political parties can engage in. Parties will not have unrestricted freedom.”

Following the press conference, Saha participated in a monthly meeting of the Congress tribal wing at the Agartala Congress Bhavan.

During this meeting, a program was devised to conclude the membership drive for Congress members in tribal areas by the end of November.

Additionally, preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed, focusing on voter list compilation in reserved constituencies and the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLA) in tribal reserved areas.

Seventeen Janajati voters from the Kamalasagar Assembly joined the Party during the meeting, symbolically holding the hands of Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha.