Agartala: A pall of gloom descended over East Chanmari in the outskirts of Agartala city in Tripura after two minor siblings tragically drowned in an abandoned water-filled pit near a construction site.

The victims, Prasenjit Debnath (11) and his sister Priyanka Debnath (7), had been reported missing since Saturday.

Locals noticed the children’s bodies floating in a stagnant artificial water body adjacent to Agartala International School. The pit, reportedly left unsecured by nearby construction activity, turned fatal for the young siblings. Family members were alerted immediately after the discovery.

Their father, Krishna Debnath, confirmed the children had gone out to play and never returned. Residents and eyewitnesses demanded accountability for the unsafe site, blaming negligence for the tragedy.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a condolence message, he said, “I am deeply anguished by the untimely demise of Prasenjit and Priyanka Debnath in a heartbreaking incident at East Chanmari. My prayers are with the bereaved family during this unimaginable loss.”

He offered support to the grieving family.

