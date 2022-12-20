Imphal: A powerful bomb was found near the gate of a godown of a non-local businessman at Khurain Ahombung under the Porompat Police station in Imphal East district in Manipur on Tuesday morning.

Bomb squad of Manipur police recovered the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and later it was diffused at a safe place, Superintendent of Police, Imphal East District M Pradip said.

The powerful bomb weighed around 5 kg and was fitted with 5 TNT sticks, Radio Data System, and splinters in a silver container, he said.

It was discovered by the morning strollers at around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

Before picking up the bomb, the area was cordoned off by the police to prevent any unwanted causalities.

An ambulance and a fire tender engine were also pressed into the service to prevent any untoward incident. It took around 2 hours to dispose of the bomb.

The godown belonged to one non-local trader identified as Ramnath Sahu. This is the second time in less than two years, the unknown person(s) planted the bomb at the same spot, the SP said.

So far no outfit has claimed responsibility for the bomb planting in this area, the SP added.

It is also reported that some outfits have to make monetary demands from the trader from time to time.