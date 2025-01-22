Agartala: In a significant anti-drug operation, Tripura Police arrested a man and seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 25 lakh in Bagbassa, located in the North District near the Assam border.

Bagbassa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Partha Deb informed that the operation was conducted following a tip-off received late Tuesday night. Police were alerted about a passenger Bolero car transporting a large consignment of Yaba tablets from Assam to Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Acting on the information, we set up a naka point in the Bagbassa area. Upon stopping and inspecting the vehicle, we discovered approximately 10,000 Yaba tablets concealed in a secret compartment,” Deb stated.

The driver, identified as Suman Mia, a resident of Dhanpur in Sepahijala District, was arrested on the spot. The seized tablets have an estimated market value of Rs 25 lakh.

Police have produced the accused in court and requested remand for further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!