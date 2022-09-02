Agartala: In a major reshuffle in Tripura police, months ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura, the state government on Thursday transferred 14 IPS officers.

IPS officer GS Rao has been made the new Inspector-General (IG) of Crime and Intelligence, while L Darlong has been made the new IG of Law and Order. Darlong replaced Arindam Nath, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

West Tripura SP Bogati J Reddy has been transferred to Sepahijala district as its new Superintendent of Police (SP), and Sankar Deb has been appointed the new SP of West Tripura.

Rati Ranjan Debnath has been transferred and posted as the new SP of the Khowai district.

AIG (Crime) Krishnendu Chakraborty has been posted as the SP of the Special Branch, and Kanta Jangir was made the new SP of the Unakoti district.

“Reshuffle in any organisation is a routine exercise, but this time it is significant in view of village committee polls in October, and the assembly election scheduled early next year,” said a senior police officer.

The transfers also come amid the series of robberies in Agartala, and the attacks on BJP members by “unknown miscreants”.