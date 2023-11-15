Agartala: A team of the Melaghar police station in Sepahijala District in Tripura seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs.

As per sources, the police team raided the residence of Farooq Hossain in the Indiranagar area seizing a cache of illegal drugs.

The seized drugs had an estimated market value ranging between Rs 1 crore.

The source said that late on Tuesday night, Tripura Police seized 35,200 Yaba tablets and 158 bottles of Phensidyl concealed in an abandoned room of Farooq Hossain’s house.

The operation came to fruition after days of careful monitoring and investigation following information from undisclosed sources.

Sepahijala Superintendent of Police B Reddy, visited the scene of the raid on Wednesday, commending the police force’s successful operation.

During a briefing with journalists, he disclosed that the police had been tracking the accused, Farooq Hossain, for the past 3-4 days based on intelligence reports.

The Superintendent of Police emphasized the estimated value of the seized drugs and indicated an ongoing investigation into individuals associated with the incident.

“We have been receiving information about the stockpiling of these drugs for the past few days. Our officers worked diligently to monitor Farooq Hossain before executing the operation,” he stated.

Despite the raid, Farooq Hossain was not apprehended as he was reportedly absent from his residence at the time of the operation.

However, the police have information about his current whereabouts. Superintendent Reddy assured that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused, stating, “Farooq Hossain may be arrested soon; we are actively pursuing leads.”