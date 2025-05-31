Guwahati: A suspected lightning strike claimed the life of a four-year-old female wild elephant calf on Friday at Dukhipara, Teliamura, located in Tripura’s Khowai district.

Forest officials found the charred carcass in the evening and confirmed the cause of death through a post-mortem examination.

Over the past three days, intense lightning and thunderstorms battered the region, leading to widespread flooding and damage.

In a separate incident, floodwaters claimed the life of Tanmoy Debnath, a 16-year-old from Mandalpara in Jirania under West Tripura district.

Authorities reported damage to 606 houses due to heavy rainfall. In response, they opened four relief camps across West Tripura and Khowai districts, sheltering 207 people from 67 affected families.

Despite the declining intensity of rain, the India Meteorological Department warned that intermittent downpours would persist with the onset of the monsoon season.

Tripura’s Chief Minister reviewed the state’s disaster management preparedness and assessed flood control measures currently in place.

Earlier on Friday morning, locals spotted a herd of elephants near Maharani. Shortly after a powerful lightning strike, villagers heard distress calls from the forest.

Braving the heavy rain, elephant volunteers and forest personnel launched a search operation and discovered the calf’s body after hours of combing the area.

Pranajit Saha, Range Officer of Mungiakami, confirmed that the forest team and a veterinary unit reached the site promptly. Following standard procedures, they conducted an on-site autopsy. Preliminary findings indicated the young elephant died from a lightning strike.

Forest officials have completed the necessary formalities and will dispose of the carcass according to departmental guidelines, Saha added.