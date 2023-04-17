AGARTALA: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh who was judge of Jharkhand High Court took oath as new Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Monday morning.

The oath taking ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of New Raj Bhavan.

He was administered the oath by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new chief justice of the Tripura High Court, replacing Justice Jaswant Singh who recently retired.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a notification stating that President, under the powers conferred by Article 217 of the Constitution of India, has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, who is a judge at the Jharkhand High Court, to assume the position of the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he takes charge of the office.

Justice Singh was born on July 7, 1965, and started his career as an advocate in 1990.

During the oath taking ceremony, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha along with his Cabinet ministers were present.

All the bureaucrats including Chie Secretary J K Sinha, DGP Amitabha Ranjan, Additional Director General of Police Saurabh Tripathi were also present.

Other justices, advocates were also present during the oath taking ceremony.