AGARTALA: In a significant development the national president of BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to arrive in Tripura on June 18.

Sources from BJP said that the BJP national president J P Nadda is arriving on June 18 to address a party’s rally in Santirbazar under Tripura’s South district.

“Recently we have held a meeting on the visit of our BJP national president. The meeting was chaired by Tripura Chief Minister, Dr Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya along with party leaders to make the event a grand success, marking the beginning of the party’s campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha elections”, said the source.

He further said that the rally would be organize based on two topic including celebration of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“During his visit he might held meeting with the senior BJP leaders in the state to chalk our plans and to strengthen the organization for the Lok Sabha election”, the source added.

