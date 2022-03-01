AGARTALA: Four Tripura students out of 32 reached India and 13 others safely crossed the borders from war-hit Ukraine.

The Tripura government has so far received a list of 32 students and the evacuation process is underway, top officials said on Tuesday.

Tripura Chief Secretary said that there are no reasons to worry as the government of India is making arrangements to bring them back as soon as possible.

“We received a list of 32 students from Tripura studying in Ukraine. Their Families are being contacted by the respective District Administration to brief them about the elaborate arrangements made by the government of India to bring them back. There is no need to worry about their safety,” the CS said in a tweet.

Detailing about the students, he said, there were eight students from the South Tripura district stuck in Ukraine but all of them had safely crossed the borders.

When one of them has reached Tripura, the rest are now sheltered in neighboring countries that are safe.

“Out of eight students from South Tripura District, one has reached Tripura and the other seven have crossed the Ukraine border and are on their way to India. All of them are safe. District Administration officers have met family members of each student”, he said.

Students from Tripura’s Gomati, Khowai have also reached home while one student from North Tripura is on his way home at Silchar.

“Two students from Dhalai district were in Ukraine. Both of them have crossed the border and in Romania. They will be reaching home soon. The only student from the Khowai district, who was in Ukraine, has reached Romania and is likely to reach India soon. Out of three students from Sepahijala district one has reached Slovakia, another has reached Italy and one is still in Ukraine but safe,” read the tweets.

Altogether four students from North District were in Ukraine. One has already reached Silchar, another is in Romania and the remaining two have taken shelter in a metro station in Kyiv and are safe.