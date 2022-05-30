AGARTALA: A group of surrendered militants under the banner of the Deprived Returness Movement Committee (DRMC) on Monday threatened to intensify protests demanding fulfillment of the assurances made by the authorities during the time of their surrender.

As a part of the protests, the surrendered militants would stage a blockade on Assam-Agartala national highway on June 5.

They have planned to stage an indefinite blockade seeking immediate fulfillment of their demands.

Addressing a press conference at Agartala Press Club on Monday, Amrit Reang, general secretary of the forum said they had laid down their arms and joined the mainstream long years back but the promises made during the surrender ceremony are yet to be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

“On several occasions, we met the senior government officials to press for our demands. We have submitted a memorandum that consists of all our demands and describes the problems we are facing. But so far nothing has been done from their end,” he said.

He further said last year in October they had a meeting with the tribal welfare department and other officials but in vain.

The main five demands that will be highlighted during the protests are PMAY houses for the returnee families, subsidized Power tiller, sustainable Piggery & Gottery scheme and withdrawal of all pending cases.