AGARTALA: Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has urged the people of the state to stand against the attempts being made to create divisions in the society.

Veteran CPI (M) leader Sarkar also urged the electorates to think twice before they cast their vote in the next assembly elections.

“The elections are knocking at the doors. You will once again exercise your franchise but this time we are experienced. You know how the present government has functioned in the last four years and what has been the condition of TTAADC after the last elections,” said Sarkar.

The opposition leader was addressing a public meeting at Bagma market on Saturday.

He said, “The scars of the just concluded assembly by-polls are still fresh. Youth from Sonamura, Belonia and Udaipur have been assigned to the poll-bound areas for rigging and booth jamming. Even genuine BJP voters had been intimidated from casting votes peacefully. These fascist tactics needed to be dealt with strong hands.”

He said those who are trying to brand themselves as the sympathizers of tribal people actually have nothing for the poor people.

Similarly, those who are claiming that they are the saviours of Bengalis are against the poor section.

“The only party that worked for the poor section of both the communities is the CPI (M) and if this party is not restored to the helm of power, things will never change. The attacks on the democratic rights of people will continue,” said Sarkar.

The former Chief Minister also slammed the ruling BJP-IPFT government for the dire straits of the rural economy.

“What is the condition of the rural economy in the state? A team of 15 Left MLAs has toured the length and breadth of the state and met people. We heard their grievances. We came to know how people had been facing hardships to make ends meet. But, the government hasn’t done anything for them,” said Sarkar.