Agartala: The Excise Organization of Tripura has seized over 2000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 5.12 lakh during the election season in the state from various locations of the state.

As per a press release issued from the office of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) the State Excise Organization seized 2032.165 litres of illicit liquor on January 31 throughout the State whose value stands at Rs 5,12,617.

“As per the direction of the Election commission of India, the State Excise Organization is conducting raids to curb illicit liquor selling, manufacturing and transportation on a daily basis. According to the report, the Excise Organization seized 2032.165 litres of illicit liquor on January 31 throughout the State, which means Rs.5,12,617”, it read.

After the date of announcement of the polls, the State Excise Organization seized a total of 9825.813 litres of illicit liquor valued at a total of Rs.22,26,968 and 30 cases were registered.

Several were also arrested in connection with the seizure.