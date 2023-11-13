AIZAWL: Most of drugs that are found in Tripura, enter the state from neighbouring Mizoram, which shares international border with Myanmar.

According to a Tripura police official, the 107 km long inter-state border that the state shares with Mizoram has become a major cause of concern.

SP of North Tripura district said that the drugs smuggling through the Tripura-Mizoram border is becoming a concern for law enforcement agencies in the state.

He said that most of the drugs from Myanmar enter Tripura through that inter-state border with Mizoram.

“Law enforcement agencies are working hard to curb drug trafficking menace but smuggling of drugs especially heroin continues along the (Tripura-Mizoram) inter-state border,” SP of North Tripura district Bhanupada Chakraborty told PTI on Monday (November 13).

He said that “Myanmar appears a potential threat to the war against drugs declared by Tripura”, adding “Mizoram is just a transit point as far as drug trafficking is concerned”.

Three police stations in Tripura – Damcherra, Khedacherra and Vangmum – share 107 km inter-state border with Mizoram with a skeleton staff.

Earlier, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha declared war against drug trafficking and law enforcement agencies adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb drug menace.