AGARTALA: Crime Rate in the Northeast state of Tripura is the lowest in the country.

This was claimed by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Saturday (October 21).

He was speaking at an event held to celebrate Police Commemoration Day at Arundhatinagar Police Grounds in Agartala.

“Among the 28 states in the country, crime rate in Tripura is the lowest,” said CM Manik Saha.

He attributed this ‘achievement’ to the “well-coordinated efforts by the police department” in Tripura.

Tripura CM Manik Saha also said that the state’s police has been working round the clock to tackle the issue of Rohingya infiltrations into the state.

He said that the Tripura police are making efforts to identify Rohingya infiltrators and take appropriate actions against them.

Furthermore, the Tripura chief minister said that the state’s police is also working towards dealing with illegal drugs trade.

“The police are working round the clock to deal with issues related to Rohingya infiltrations and drug menace,” said Saha.

He said: “The Tripura police has been making every effort to keep the citizens of the state safe from all kinds of threats – both internal and external.”

He said that in recent times, Tripura police has made the highest seizure and destruction of drugs, compared to other Northeast states.

On the other hand, Tripura CM Manik Saha said the state will soon have a dedicated cybercrime police station to tackle cyber-related cases.

He said that the process of setting up a cybercrime police station in Tripura has already started.

Saha said a special task force has been constituted to handle heinous crimes including money laundering cases.