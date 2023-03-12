Agartala: A team of 12 leaders of CPI-M and Congress met the Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narayan Arya demanding to move the entire administration to restore peace and remove political hostility.

Perhaps this is for the first time; the Governor has met with the opposition leaders in the Governor’s house.

The leaders who met the Governor were comprised by CPI-M state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, PCC Cheif Birajit Sinha, former MLA Asish Kumar Saha, AICC Tripura in-Charge Ajay Kumar, AICC national secretary Szarita Laithphlang, MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, and MPs of CPIM and Congress.

The CPI-M and Congress leaders have formed their selves three separate groups and visited three different areas of Sadar, Mohanpur and Bishalgarh Sub-Divisions.

“What we witnessed and heard from the members of victim families were beyond imagination and far more shocking than we apprehended. We are in doubt, whether in any state of the country such backlash is carried out by the ruling party on the followers of opponents only because they didn’t support ruling party and worked for opposition in the just concluded Assembly Election”, it reads.

The leaders have said that the victims informed them that the entire state sparked with an unprecedented backlash of terror and intimidations just at the moment the BJP got majority in the counting of vote of Assembly election on 2nd March.

“In the name of celebration of victory by the ruling BJP, its unruly workers let loose unbridled attacks with inhuman ferocity on the people particularly targeting the opposition leaders, workers and supporters that resulted in loss and destruction of huge number properties. Inhuman physical attacks were carried on hundreds of opposition cadres and supporters whoever they came across”, they alleged.

They have alleged that wherever they have visited could see the remains of gutted houses and shops, charged vehicles right from rickshaws and E-rickshaws, damaged and gutted vehicles.

Describing the incident at NC Nagar where CPI-M and Congress leaders was almost gheraoed by the irate BJP followers, the leaders informed the Governor, “We are reported that, till now there are report of more than one thousand such incidents, where the houses of the opposition supporters has been extensively ransacked, looted and destroyed everything inside the house. Many people became homeless because their houses were gutted. Many party offices of the left parties and the Congress were crushed down or set on fire. In a word, complete lawlessness has been prevailing in the state from last 2nd March onwards”.

They have demanded the Governor to move the entire administration to restore peace and remove political hostility.

BJP being the ruling party of the state, it has a bigger responsibility in this sphere.

“Order the police authority to arrest the perpetrators involved in each and every incident of political violence. Appropriate legal action may be taken against all the culprits accused in this inhuman valence. All the victims who lost dwelling houses, lost professional resources to ear livelihood and caused huge financial burden for treatment must be provided relief from the government”, the leaders of CPI-M and Congress demanded.