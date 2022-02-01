With the COVID-19 situation in Tripura ‘improving’ considerably, the state government has decided to relax night curfew timings.

Night curfew timings and other COVID-19 restrictions in Tripura have been relaxed from Tuesday onwards.

The night curfew will stay in place from 10 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, it was in effect from 8 pm to 5 am.

The revised curfew timings will be in effect till February 10.

Also read: Tripura deputy CM welcomes union budget 2022, calls it ‘forward looking’

“The situation has been reviewed in detail by the State Government and it is felt necessary to modify Corona restrictions in the State… Corona Night Curfew is imposed throughout the State from 10 PM to 5 AM,” read an official order.

Moreover, public places like movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes have also been allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity.