AGARTALA: Tripura deputy chief minister and state finance minister Jishnu Dev Varma, on Tuesday, welcomed the union budget 2022 and termed it “forward looking”.

According to Jishnu Dev Varma, the union budget 2022 addresses all sectors with special focus on infrastructure push in the Northeast.

He said the Rs 1500 crore infra push in the Northeast would play a vital role in the development of the region.

“This budget has been drafted keeping into consideration all sectors and it would be beneficial for the entire Northeast,” said the Tripura deputy chief minister.

Also read: Arunachal abduction case: My son was tortured by Chinese PLA, alleges Miram Taron’s father

“Rs 1500 crore for development of infrastructure in the Northeast was the need of the hour. 25,000 kilometres of highways will be constructed which will eventually expand Northeast’s highway network,” he added.

Dev Varma while speaking about other allocations made in the budget said, “The way allocations are made, all the states are going to get benefits.”

Speaking about the Tripura Budget, which is to be tabled later this month, he said, “Sustainable development, employment creation and welfare of the public will be the spirit of the budget.”