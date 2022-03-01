Agartala: Days after the Congress’ headquarters in Agartala and its workers were attacked by suspected BJP supporters, a three-member delegation of the AICC will visit Tripura on Wednesday to assess the political situation in the state, a party leader said.

According to report, the AICC team led by the party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will meet Governor Satyadeo N Arya and DGP VS Yadav.

AICC general secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and MP Ripun Bora will be other members of the team.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha said the AICC team will meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan in the evening on Wednesday to apprise him of the attacks on its leaders and workers.

A group of miscreants had on February 26 attacked Congress workers at a programme in Kamarpukurpar area in Banamalipur, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Several Congress workers and supporters were injured in the incident.

The BJP supporters also vandalized the Congress Bhavan in Agartala.

“The AICC team will hold a meeting with the DGP and request him to arrest culprits in the two incidents,” Sinha said on Tuesday.

The Congress had lodged two complaints but no one has been arrested so far, said former BJP legislator Asish Saha who joined the grand old party recently.